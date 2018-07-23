Gladys Wessels

Gladys (Christians) Wessels, 90, of Klemme, IA, an area school teacher for nearly 45 years, died, Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, IA.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ-Klemme, IA, 313 Elder St.. The Rev. Diane Friedericks will be officiating. Burial will be In the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

Visitation will be Monday from 5:30-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be sent % of Gladys Family for their discretions on to the donor’s choice. 1972 Finch Ave., Thornton, IA 50479.

Gladys Norma Christians, daughter of Altjo and Abbie (Riekens) Christians was born July 27, 1927, near Kanawha, IA. At the age of 5 months she was raised by Ed and Martha (Jergens) Riekens and they became her “Dad” and “Mom”. On October 18, 1952, she married Elmer Wessels at the Methodist Church Parsonage in Belmond and moved to Klemme.

She attended rural school, Kanawha High School, and graduated from Belmond High School. In the fall she attended ISTC in Cedar Falls and taught in rural school Kanawha in January. After many summers of college she completed her four years in 1968. She taught in rural school near Belmond, Kanawha Elementary, and Klemme Community School.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, started the Avenue of Flags, and served on the Klemme Library Board. Other activities included the Slippery Elm Golf Course Board, Hancock County’s Bicentennial Committee, Upper Prairie Community Cluster, the Hancock County Development group, at the Top of Iowa Tourism organization.

Gladys represented Klemme for Iowa’s Sesquicentennial Celebration committee and was co-chairperson of Klemme’s Centennial celebration. She was a member of the Klemme Potpourri Club, Hancock County Cousins group, RSVP, a board member fo the Liberty Museum, was active in her church, and enjoyed working with the Klemme Homestead Museum.

Gladys enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, auctions, and sports. She also liked camping, the Iowa State Fair, teaching, volunteering and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Riekens, Mason City, IA, and Evelyn Christians, Kanawha, IA; many nieces and nephews also surviving Gladys including: Bill and Arlene Harson, Kanawha, IA, Eldon and Lavonne Doane, Thornton, IA. Roger and Sharon Frank, St. Ansgar, IA, Jim and Karon Clements, Cedar Falls, IA, Carol (the late Larry Wessels), Rockwell, IA, Janice Johnson, Kanawha, IA, Shirley (Leroy) Goeman, Darlene (Gary) Pals, James (Vicki) Wessels, Barbara (Jerry) Chambers, Greg Riekens, Michelle (Tim) Tiedeman; additional survivors include the late Henry Christians family Stuart, Lavaun, Bruce and Craig; the late Stella Baker family members Louie and Albert; along with countless friends and acquaintances she had met along her 90 year journey of life.

She was preceded in death by both of her sets of parents, husband Elmer in 1999, brothers Henry (Bev) Riekens, Jim Riekens and Henry Christians and a sister Stella (Ed) Baker, nephews David Christians, and Richard and Alvin Baker, along with other extended family members.