Farmers Grow their Soybean Knowledge as ISA Experience Participants

Thirteen farmers from throughout Iowa are broadening their knowledge of the soybean industry and the Iowa Soybean Association as participants in the 2018 Iowa Soybean Association Experience.

The program, launched in 2015, immerses farmers in all facets of the ISA including its services, structure and governance. It also offers them unique perspectives about issues impacting the productivity and profitability of soybean farmers including international trade, market development, production and environmental research and communications.

Participants include:

Schyler Bardole, Churdan

Aimee & Klint Bissell, Bedford

Reed Burres, Humboldt

Katie Hall, Clive

David Hiler, Rockwell City

Julie Kenney, Ankeny

Kevin Krumwiede, Ledyard

Blake Rabe, Ankeny

Jason Russell, Prairieburg

Sam Showalter, Hampton

Brent Swart, Spencer

Jared Wellik, Woden

“The ISA Experience provides a great opportunity for farmer members to learn more about their association and pique their interest for future leadership and involvement,” said ISA President Bill Shipley. “They also serve as an important sounding board for the organization, providing ideas and direction that strengthens our service to members and the industry.”

The farmer from Nodaway said Experience participants are often the first to voice concerns, surface ideas, pose questions and offer valuable insights that benefit ISA staff.

“We’ve had several Experience class members go on to serve as leaders on our board and advisory councils,” Shipley said. “The Experience helps them find their fit with ISA and to understand first-hand how the soybean checkoff is benefitting them and fellow soybean farmers.”

Experience participants met for the first time in March and focused on foreign trade and policy and regulatory concerns. Future meetings will include a biodiesel plant tour, a visit to the Farm Progress Show and participation in next January’s ISA District Advisory Council meeting to be held in Des Moines.

The Experience Class is powered in part by Beck’s Hybrids and REG.

To learn more, go to www.iasoybeans.com.