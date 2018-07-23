Drainage Matters Dominate Hancock Supervisor Meeting Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am by first hearing from John Mallen. He is looking for funding for the Liberty School Museum to publish a book on the country schools in Hancock County. Then at 9:15am, the board will hold a joint teleconference with the Winnebago County Board of supervisors on the completion of work for Joint Drainage District 37-39. The boards will agree on a date and time for a public hearing on the completion work to hear the opinions of residents along the project.

Drainage matters do no end there. Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will present an engineering report on Drainage District 3 and 4 Lateral 2. She will then ask for a hearing date and time for the Lateral 51 facility improvements. This will be followed by Paul Devine who will discuss the work for drainage District 44.

The meeting today will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse.