Saturday Morning Ag Wrap: Cattle on Feed and Milk Production

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 710,000 head on July 1, 2018, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 1 percent from June 1, 2018, but up 6 percent from July 1, 2017. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 500,000 head on feed, down 6 percent from last month and down 2 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,210,000 head, down 3 percent from last month but up 3 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during June totaled 77,000 head, down 4 percent from last month but up 7 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 46,000 head, up 70 percent from last month and up 28 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 123,000 head, up 15 percent from last month and up 14 percent from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during June totaled 85,000 head, down 2 percent from last month but up 6 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 74,000 head, up 48 percent from last month but unchanged from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 159,000 head, up 16 percent from last month and up 3 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 4,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2018. The inventory was 4 percent above July 1, 2017. This is the highest July 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.13 million steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 63 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.15 million head, up 8 percent from 2017.

Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.79 million head, 1 percent above 2017. Net placements were 1.74 million head. During June, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 400,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 345,000 head, 700799 pounds were 385,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 378,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 2.01 million head, 1 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during June, 4 percent above 2017.

Milk Production

Milk production in Iowa during June 2018 totaled 430 million pounds, up slightly from the previous June according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report. The average number of milk cows during June, at 220,000 head, was unchanged from last month but 3,000 more than last year. Monthly production per cow averaged 1,955 pounds, down 20 pounds from last June.

Milk production in the 23 major States during June totaled 17.2 billion pounds, up 1.3 percent from June 2017. May revised production at 18.0 billion pounds, was up 1.1 percent from May 2017. The May revision represented an increase of 40 million pounds or 0.2 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate.

Production per cow in the 23 major States averaged 1,964 pounds for June, 23 pounds above June 2017. This is the highest production per cow for the month of June since the 23 State series began in 2003.

The number of milk cows on farms in the 23 major States was 8.75 million head, 12,000 head more than June 2017, but unchanged from May 2018.

Milk production in the United States during the April – June quarter totaled 55.8 billion pounds, up 0.8 percent from the April – June quarter last year.

The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.40 million head, 3,000 head less than the January – March quarter, but 4,000 head more than the same period last year.