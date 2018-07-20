Sweet Corn Crop Becoming a Difficult Crop

Iowans may see fewer farmers by the roadside selling sweet corn this season as it’s been a difficult few months for that crop. Mark Lynch raises sweet corn on his farm near Barnum in Webster County.

Sweet corn ears he picked last weekend weren’t as big as usual. Lynch says he only plants one variety as it typically yields very consistent results.

One neighbor recently purchased a one-row picker, but that’s proven to be an impractical piece of equipment this year.

Lynch sells sweet corn at farmers markets in Rockwell City, Fort Dodge and Clarion. He’s confident things will turn around for the sweet corn market this year, hopefully, with the next round of picking