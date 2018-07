The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Hardin and Franklin Counties. That warning has been allowed to expire. At 3:24pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa Falls and was moving east at 25 mph. However, the storm has weakened below severe limits and is no longer capable of generating a tornado. Central Iowa remains under a Tornado Watch until 10pm, however there are no watches, warnings, or advisories for the broadcast area.