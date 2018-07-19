The Winnebago Fair Begins Tuesday

The Winnebago County Fair begins Thursday in Thompson. Winnebago County Fair Board President Tom Thompson says it’s a day full of judging and the role of the 4H and FFA at the fair is vital.

Thursday night is the Little Miss and Queen Coronation beginning at 6pm.

This vying for Winnebago County Fair Queen this year are Kylie Buns of Buffalo Center, Hannah Buffington of Forest City, Hannah Hanson of Lake Mills, Cedara Harris of Forest City, Madison Hassebroek of Buffalo Center, Harlie Lawson of Thompson, Sonia Rygh of Lake Mills, and Makenzie Schmidt of Forest City.