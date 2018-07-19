2018 Top of Iowa All-Conference Baseball Teams

2018 Top of Iowa Conference All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Easton Barrus Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Drew Bacha Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Drake Buscherfeld Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Nikolas Padilla Eagle Grove Sr.

Blaze Andersen Forest City Jr.

Avery Busta Forest City Jr.

Zach Miller Forest City Sr.

Reese Moore Forest City 8th

Landon Dalbeck Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Ryan Meyers Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Cael Boehmer Lake Mills Jr.

Mason Hyde Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Josh Fitzgerald Newman Catholic Jr.

Ian Holmgaard Newman Catholic Sr.

Caden Kratz Newman Catholic Sr.

Evan Paulus Newman Catholic Jr.

Blake Crawmer North Union Sr.

Colton Moretz Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Zach Williams Osage So.

Collin Kramer St. Ansgar Jr.

Mitchell Halloran West Fork Jr.

Lukas Wogen West Fork Jr.

Second Team

Karter Ketchum Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Brad Capesius Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Alex Mammen Bishop Garrigan So.

Treyjen Wilson Central Springs Jr.

Nick Halverson Eagle Grove Jr.

Ryan Smith Eagle Grove Sr.

Micah Lambert Forest City Jr.

Paul Olson Forest City Sr.

Jordan Spooner Forest City Jr.

Colton Schroeder Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Anthony Sherwood Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Mason Fritz Lake Mills So.

Matthew Fitzsimmons Newman Catholic Sr.

Jace Leininger Newman Catholic Sr.

Andrew Morse Newman Catholic Sr.

Jared Feldman North Butler Sr.

Beau Thompson North Butler Jr.

Isaiah Walk North Iowa Jr.

Gavin Varner Northwood-Kensett Jr.

Blake Farr Rockford Jr.

Kayden Lyman Rockford Jr.

Mark Williams St. Ansgar So.

Kyle Rooney West Fork Jr.

Third Team

Tatin Sorenson Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Luke Bormann Bishop Garrigan Jr.

John Meis Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Mason Hanft Central Springs So.

Saxon Lyman Eagle Grove Sr.

John Mosley Eagle Grove Sr.

Luke Johnson Forest City Jr.

Brady Hess Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Jared Shaw Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Gabe Irons Lake Mills Sr.

Logan Prescott Lake Mills So.

Tanner Haut Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Kristian Holmvig Nashua-Plainfield Fr.

Blake Martinez Newman Catholic Sr.

Kendrick Miller North Butler Sr.

Brandon Reiher North Butler Jr.

Hunter Pierce North Union Sr.

Caden Schrage Northwood-Kensett So.

Ethian Tasker Northwood-Kensett Fr.

Brett Bobinet Osage Jr.

Dillon Schriever Rockford Jr.

Gabe Walk St. Ansgar Sr.

Honorable Mention

Cole Nelson Belmond-Klemme Fr.

John Joyce Bishop Garrigan So.

Levi Scholl Central Springs So.

Spencer Espejo Eagle Grove Sr.

Ryan Saarie Forest City Sr.

Cade Bamrick Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Grant Fjelstad Lake Mills Sr.

Levi Enright Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Josh Thilges Newman Catholic Sr.

Colton Hobson North Butler So.

Kade Hobbs North Iowa Fr.

Brendan Anderson North Union So.

Garrett Thompson Northwood-Kensett Sr.

Gavin Shaeffer Osage So.

Max Rooney Rockford Jr.

Bryton Lowe St. Ansgar Sr.

Zach Laudner West Fork Sr.

Chase Eisenman West Hancock Sr.

Player of the Year – Evan Paulus, Newman Catholic

Coach of the Year – Alex Bohl, Newman Catholic