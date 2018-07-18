Winnebago Sheriffs Office Looking for Jailers

The Winnebago County Sheriffs Office is looking for additional deputies and jailers. The department has put out the call for applicants, but has seen minimal success. According to Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson, the positions are not filled.

The department is looking for women and men to fill the posts and they will have to undergo a criminal background check, urine analysis, and be qualified for the post. The position will require various work times according to Peterson.

Peterson said that those who would be interested should go to, or call the Sheriffs Office at the Public Safety Center in Forest City.