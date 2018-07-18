Waldorf Mens Basketball Players Motter and Tastad Named to NABC Honors Court

A pair of Waldorf Warrior men’s basketball players earned special recognition for their performance on the court, and off, this past season.

Senior Alex Tastad and junior Shay Motter each were named to the 2017-18 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court this week.

The special national award recognizes men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. To be eligible for the honor, a player must be a junior or senior on their school’s varsity team, and must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The honor is the first for each Warrior men’s basketball player from the NABC, but the second such award for Motter this summer as the Waldorf senior-to-be also was named a North Star Athletic Association Winter Academic Scholar-Athlete earlier this month.

The 2018-19 Warrior men’s basketball team will begin their new season with an alumni scrimmage on October 20.