Marcus Allan Curry, 29 of Forest City, died Monday, July 16, 2018 in Forest City.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St Forest City, Iowa 50436.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home and also an informal gathering of family and friends will be held 7:00 – 8:30 P.M., Friday at the First Baptist Church, 1850 E HWY 9, Forest City, IA 50436.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in care of the family for a scholarship fund for his daughter

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com