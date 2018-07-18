Del Campo Signs with Warrior Softball

Warrior softball coach Lexy Determan looks to return Waldorf to dominance on the diamond, and is looking to a talented, proven winner to help lead the way.

Working hard during the offseason to build a winning roster, Waldorf’s Coach Determan is pleased to announce her first major addition of the summer, adding star NCAA Division II transfer Ursula Del Campo, who signed a Letter-of-Intent earlier this month to play for the Warriors.

“We are looking forward to having Ursula join us next year,” Determan said. “She will add power to our lineup, which will compliment some of our incoming speed very nicely.

“She has been on many successful teams in her career, and she has the awards and recognition to prove that she was a part of those team’s successes. We are really excited to see how she can put her name on the map at Waldorf.”

The Warrior sophomore-to-be, Del Campo, adds: “I chose Waldorf University because of the atmosphere here. The bonding on the softball team is rare to find, which is why I chose this team.”

A four-time All-West Valley and All-Arizona Conference 4A First-Team performer in high school, Del Campo was named Arizona’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 after her senior season at Cactus High School in Glendale, Arizona.

The El Mirage, Arizona, product then signed with West Texas A&M, a national power at the NCAA D-II level, and played in seven games as a true freshman for the Lady Buffs, who advanced to the NCAA National Tournament this past spring.

“This gives me the opportunity to show my skills that I have been working on my whole life; I’ve been playing for almost 10 years of my life,” Del Campo said of joining the Warrior program.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to play at the collegiate level and with a team that has the same goals that I do, winning a national championship,” she added.

Del Campo had a pair of hits and three RBIs in her limited playing time for West Texas A&M after a prep career that saw her hit .449 in 140 games as a 4-year starter and letter-winner at Cactus HS.

Del Campo finished her high school career with 28 total home runs and 162 RBIs, which included a phenomenal senior season that saw her hit .529 in 32 games with 49 RBIs and 14 home runs.

Defensively, she had a .974 career fielding percentage in high school, and while playing at first base for West Texas A&M she had 11 putouts without an error in her freshman campaign.

“Ursula was very organized and awesome to work with through the whole process, so I am really looking forward to seeing that hard work and organization translate to the field,” Waldorf’s coach said.