The City of Belmond has decided to give further assistance to officers in the field. Police in the past, have had to rely on crucial information getting relayed to them from emergency dispatchers. This would take time away from dispatchers answering the phones or doing other required work in the dispatch center. Belmond Police will not have to take that route with dispatchers. Instead, they will be able to retrieve it for themselves according this report filed by KIOW’s Tony Andrews.