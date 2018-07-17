Winnebago Board to Review Moving to New Mental Health Region

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first discuss secondary roads with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. The Road Department has been busy re-rocking and grating roads after flooding storms hit the area less than a month ago and Meinders may provide updated progress reports.

Sheriff Dave Peterson has been discussing the need for a dog in the K-9 Unit of the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office. The idea was met with initial acceptance by the board and Peterson will return to the board again today with more information.

After much discussion on the issue of remaining or leaving the County Social Services mental health program, the board will review a Letter of Intent to possibly sign and then send into the Northwest Care Connection’s Mental Health Region. Recent visits by representatives from Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, and Kossuth counties to the region have led to productive meetings and an intent to move into Northwest Care Connection. The counties are disappointed with the spending practices of the County Social Services program and do not feel that the 22 county regional mental health program adequately meets the needs of patients in the immediate four county area.

Winnebago County may be owed compensation monies from the federal government. These payments were to compensate the county for property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property. These payments in Lieu of Taxes were part of a statute mandating full funding through 2014. Kane County in Utah has taken steps to recoup those monies and other counties across the United States have joined into the class action lawsuit brought on by Kane County to recover the lost tax revenue. Winnebago County will look into the amount lost and consider whether to join the suit.

The board will meet at the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Office