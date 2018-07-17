The Movie “Clear Lake” Focuses on Buddy Holly

Two North Carolina men are planning a movie about Buddy Holly and they hope to start filming early next year — partly in Iowa. February 3rd, 2019 will be the 60th anniversary of the Iowa plane crash that killed the singer and three others. Patrick French says they’re calling their film “Clear Lake” because Holly’s last performance was at “The Surf” ballroom.

French and his production partner will focus on Holly’s role in one of the first racially integrated musical tours.

According to a news release, the movie will focus on Holly, who was white, and Clarence Collins, the founder of Little Anthony and the Imperials, who was black. Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J-R Richardson died in the plane crash near Clear Lake after performing at The Surf Ballroom. Buddy Holly’s widow and the company that is the custodian of Holly’s musical catalog are part of the production team for “Clear Lake” — the movie.