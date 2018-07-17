Milton Monson Jr., 86, of Forest City died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be held at Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

