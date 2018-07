Lester A. Kirschbaum, 76, of Crystal Lake passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Crystal Lake Fire Department, 225 North State Street in Crystal Lake.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839