June Monson, 91, of Forest City, died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Country Meadow Place Assisted Living in Mason City surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 27, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be in the church’s cemetery.

