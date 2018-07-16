Wright County Board to Review Belmond Tower Construction

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am. The board will first hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons who will review the Iowa Roadside Vegetation Management program and its impact on Wright County roads. Mike Heller from JEO will review a development proposal on the management program with the board. Clemons will follow the discussion with a review on the current state of Wright County secondary roads.

The board will then turn its attention to the future construction of the Belmond Tower for Radio Communication. The hope is to improve dispatch communications within the county. At 9:25am, the board will officially open bids on the construction project. Afterwards, the board may appoint the contractor for the project. Chad Skinner of NEVCO will join the conversation to review tower types, placement, lease and rental agreements.

Wright County Assessor Shari Plagge will present the Homestead, Military, and DHV applications for approval. This will be followed by budget amendments to the 2018-19 fiscal year budget. The board will review these and possibly approve the changes to the current budget.