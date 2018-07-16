Worth County To Look at Moving to New Mental Health Region Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will have a light agenda to deal with today. They will first hear from the County Engineer Richard Brumm on the condition of secondary roads in the county. Some roads may have developed problems which Brumm will address. The board will set the letting and hearing dates for paving projects within the county.

Drainage will be another matter as the board hears about repairs to Drainage District #23, specifically the Thad Evans property. The board will also discuss repairs and clean outs to Drainage Districts centered on Drainage District 21 West Main.

The board will consider a Letter of Intent for Consideration to join Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health & Disability Services. Currently, the county is a member of the County Social Services group which spans 22 counties and many area supervisors say does not adequately serve their county residents. Other counties such as Hancock, Winnebago, and Kossuth will be considering similar resolutions both today and tomorrow.

The meeting will take place at the Worth County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.