Tickets on Sale for Pirates of Penzance

Tickets are on sale now for Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. Tickets may be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, online at www.brickstreettheatre.org, or at the door, pending availability. Megan Duncan of BrickStreet Theatre, outlined the dates and times of the show.

The Pirates of Penzance is often credited as the start of modern musical theatre. Written in 1879, this timeless classic is awash with swash-buckling pirates and blushing maidens. A young man named Frederic celebrates his 21st birthday by breaking free from his apprenticeship to a pirate king. However, his romantic prospects are subverted when he learns of a technicality that threatens to send him back to pirate life. His uncommon call to duty nearly keeps him from his true love, a young woman named Mabel, the daughter of a major general.

Dan May and Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith are directing the show with musical support from Quiliano Anderson and Beth Snyder.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa. This company of creative talent produces character-driven shows featuring skilled actors.