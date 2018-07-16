Red Cross to Hold Blood Drive Friday

The Mason City Hy-Vee West will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Friday, July 20 and invites the community to donate blood and help make a difference in the lives of patients.

To donate, please arrive between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Mason City Hy-Vee West Wine & Spirits Department at 2400 4th St. SW, Mason City, Iowa.

“Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers,” said Sara O’Tool, dietitian at the Mason City Hy-Vee West. “By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and across the country.”

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Individuals who are 16 years of age must have written consent from a parent or guardian in order to donate. You can find parental consent forms at https://www.redcrossblood.org/content/dam/redcrossblood/controlled-documents/Parental-Consent-Blood-Donation.pdf