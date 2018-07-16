Hancock County Board Prepares for the Fair and Mental Health Region Move

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on a tree agreement with Jason Nedved and petition for private crossings in Drainage District 130 Main Open Ditch. The board will also hear a report on the surface drain repairs in that district.

Other drainage matters will be reported to the board by Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders. Hinders will present change orders for Drainage District 1 and 2 East Main Lateral 6b. She will also present pay estimates for the same district along with additional laterals 6B1, 6B1A and 6C. Pay estimates will also be presented for Drainage District 3 and 4 Lateral 8. These estimates have been prepared by Reutzel Excavating. She will also ask for the appointment of an engineer for a dewatering project in Drainage District 81. The board will then set a date and time for a formal hearing on the engineers report for Drainage District 3 and 4.

With the Hancock County Fair beginning shortly, the board will be busy approving beer licenses for the Hancock County Agricultural Society at various locations on the fair grounds. They will also consider a premise update for the Hancock County Speedway to hold races during the fair.

The board will also look at a speed limit change on Kent Avenue from 120th Street to 220th Street as well as changing the speed limit on Jewel Avenue from 210th Street to 220th Street.

Finally, the board will consider signing a Letter of Intent to join Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health Region. Currently, the county, and three others including Winnebago, Kossuth, and Worth are reviewing their letters of application into the new region. The counties have become dissatisfied with County Social Services which is a 22 county region. Supervisors feel that the CSS does not adequately serve their needs or patients.

The meeting today will take place at the Hancock County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.