The Winnebago County Fair continues Friday with the Pen of 3 Beef Judging at 9:30am followed by Doyle Carving, a Niche-Chainsaw Carving Artist at 10am. At 3pm the schoolhouse opens for tours and at 5pm, carnival games and inflatables also open.

According to Winnebago County Extension Specialist Ashley Throne, the 4H and FFA will be busy Friday too.

The Friday evening schedule also has something for everyone to enjoy according to Winn-Worth BETCO’s Melissa McKayliss.