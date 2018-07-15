Naig to Visit Area Cities Friday

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will be in Thompson on Friday as a part of a 16 town tour this week which also includes Franklin and Floyd Counties. Naig will meet with the public to hear their concerns and opinions. Naig will be in Thompson at 9:30am Friday and visit the Winnebago County Fair located at 264 Fairgrounds Drive.

Naig will visit Floyd County on Friday as well. He will arrive at the Floyd County Fair located at 2516 7 Mile Road in Charles City. His final stop will be to visit the Franklin County Fair at 2pm on Friday. The grounds are located at 1008 Central Avenue W. in Hampton.