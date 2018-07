The Compassionate Friends of North Central Iowa will host an event to dedicate new pavers that have been added to the Children’s Memorial at Haggard Park on North Jones Street in ALgona. This will be held this afternoon.

Families and friends who have purchased a paver in memory of their child are invited to attend, and the event is open to the public. There will be a short program and light refreshments will be served. those attending are asked to bring a chair.