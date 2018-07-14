Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Walleye, Channel Catfish, and Largemouth Bass are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water levels are 7 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Slow: Try Town Bay, Ice House Point, and the North Shore. Use a small hair or tube jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water. Target deeper fish this time of year on the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point, and the East Basin. Walleye – Fair: Try leeches or crawler harnesses around Ice House Pt, the dredge cut near Denison Beach, and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. Many anglers have found good bass action at the Ice House Point, the east shoreline, and the lake side of the inlet bridge. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay. Look for fish along rocky shorelines this time of year.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a jig in 10-20 feet of water near submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation and deeper structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are picking up fish trolling crankbaits or drifting crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in about 8 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with crawler along the dam and off the jetties in 3-6 feet of water. Most fish are 6-7 inches.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are around 80 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with tube jig or a small minnow.

Clear Lake

Clear Lake is 3.5 inches above crest. Surface water temperature is 76 degrees. Walleye– Fair: Troll spinners near the edge of vegetation in 3 to 6 feet of water. Yellow Bass– Fair: Try a jig tipped with a small piece of crawler at the edge of vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or cut bait after dark.

Crystal Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting spinners and plastic baits. Black Crappie – Good: Drift or troll small tube jigs in the dredge cut.

Lake Smith

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill –Good: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The boat dock at Hattie Elston (North ramp) has been pulled. Yellow Bass – Good: The bite has picked up; good numbers of fish are being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs in the evening. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Bluegill – Good: Anglers report an improving panfish bite of bluegill and crappie. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms in the weed lines.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye action has improved; reports of the best action in areas with flow. Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair: Walleye action has slowed on the lake; persistence will be rewarded with nice fish caught.

Spirit Lake

The south boat ramp (Orleans) is closed. Walleye – Good: The good walleye bite continues; troll live bait in the morning. Yellow Perch – Good: Report of yellow perch action “picking up” on the lake; sorting is needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The Triboji boat ramp is closed due to flooding. Bluegill – Good: Wooden docks in deeper water and new aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high. Visibility has improved. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a crawler, minnow or twister tail. Look for fish near deep water drop offs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Target snags for catfish using stink baits or chicken liver fished on bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a variety of jigs or spinners near brush piles. Black Crappie – Fai: Crappie are keying into shallow rocky shorelines. Use small jigs tipped with twister tail or minnow.

Decorah District Streams

Yellow wild parsnip is blooming. Wear long sleeved clothing when walking through it to prevent skin contact. Flows remain high, but most can be fished. Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily information. Brook Trout – Fair: A variety of aquatic and terrestrial insects, like ants and beetles, are more numerous. Use care not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Good: Hendrickson, caddis, and cranefly hatches are occurring. Crickets are common along streams now. Use hendrickson, gnat or beadhead nymph patterns. Pale yellow, black, brown, and grey colors work best. Try using terrestrial patterns for crickets and ants. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk on a hook under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank. A variety of small spinnerbaits also work.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained green; limited visibility. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Anglers are finding large numbers of small fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits and soft plastics along edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Green algae bloom is starting. Water clarity is good. Fish activity and fishing has slowed. Bluegill – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water along vegetated edges. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use buzz or spinner baits in shallow bays and along weed edges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is much improved. Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high. Be aware of river conditions ahead of you; snags and log jams may have moved or trees may be blocking the river corridor. Walleye – Slow: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs imitating crawdads or other small fish near rocky ledges.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with much improved clarity. Trees and other debris may be blocking the main channel. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Fair: Cast bright colored jigs and twister tails over deep water drop offs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinners around tributaries. Light colored jigs and crankbaits work best.

Volga Lake

Algae blooms are starting as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Slow: Find fish near submersed structure or in open water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish shallow in early morning or late night. Use worm, chicken liver, or cut bait fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm along shallow rocky areas. Common Carp– Good: Use bright lights and bows in the shallow bays at night .

Hot, humid weather, typical this time of year, will bring scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. Temperatures in the 80’s. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Vegetation has become abundant around lake edges, so adjust strategies to fish over or through plants. Largemouth Bass – Size has been good. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Use frogs, shrimp or stink baits in deep water.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River is running at 6500 CFS as of July 12 in Waterloo or about 2 times above median flow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

George Wyth Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams in Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson Counties are in good condition. Trout stocking was completed as scheduled during the week of July 9-13. Brown Trout – Fair. Brook Trout – Good. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River at Manchester is flowing at about 200 CFS as of July 12; this is near average for median flows on this date. The Maquoketa River is providing the best conditions and opportunity for river fishing in east-central Iowa given less recent rainfall in the watershed. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Martens Lake

Expect to fish through and around vegetation. Adjust tactics as needed, including heavy baits or topwater options. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Plainfield

Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

South Prairie Lake

Vegetation has become abundant; adjust strategies accordingly, including topwater baits and weedless baits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater baits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River at Independence has a flow of about 975 CFS as of July 12; this water discharge rate is about 3 times above median levels for this time of year. Fishing has been slow, but opportunities should improve with limited rainfall in the watershed. Northern Pike – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Water flows in east-central Iowa rivers have improved greatly since last week, but are still high in the Cedar, Shell Rock, and Wapsipinicon. Lakes are generally providing some fair bass fishing. Trout streams are providing excellent fishing opportunity. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 12.3 feet and is predicted to fall a foot this week. Water temperature is near 79° degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to water over the road. The Lansing Village Creek ramp and parking lot construction is expected to start July 30 and the ramp will be closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleye are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding in the vegetation along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper holes. Channel Catfish– Good: Channel cats should be spawning. Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing for bluegills in the flooded trees; use a surface lure or poppers to imitate the mayflies. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 621.3 feet at Lynxville and is slowly receding. Water temperature is 80 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp still has water over the road. Walleye– Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleyes are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding in the vegetation along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats should be spawning. Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass– Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing for bluegills in the flooded trees using a surface lure or poppers to imitate the mayflies. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 12.1 feet at Guttenberg and is slowly receding. Water temperature is 75 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Guttenberg south ramp is now open. Walleye– Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleyes are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger– Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats should be spawning.Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing for bluegills in the flooded trees using a surface lure or poppers to imitate the mayflies. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Upper Mississippi River continues on a gradual fall this week. Level is expected to fall about a foot by late week. Many ramps have reopened. Be aware of floating flood debris. Water temperature is in the upper 70’s to 80’s. Clarity is still poor. Look for fish to be in the clearer water in backwater sloughs and lakes.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding and are 12.1 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 14.1 feet at the RR bridge. Expect water to drop a foot or so this upcoming week. Water clarity is fairly turbid. The channel water temperature is around 81 degrees. Channel Catfish– Excellent: In flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass were being caught while they were feeding along the edge of flooding water. If water returns to lower levels, expect the bass bite to pick up.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 12.9 feet at Bellevue and is receding. Expect a one foot drop in levels this upcoming week. Most smaller boat ramps have debris on them, but are usable. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. The water is turbid, but is clearing up. The channel water temperature is around 81 degrees.Channel Catfish – Excellent: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Largemouth Bass – Good: Both largemouth and smallmouth are being caught. Most are feeding along the flooding edge. Use a bright colored spinner in the turbid water.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding throughout Pool 14; expect it to continue to continue to recede. Presently levels are near 12.5 feet near Fulton, 14.7 feet at Camanche and 8.6 feet at LeClaire. The water temperature is around 82 degrees. Water clarity is poor, but is improving. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Find fish near the shoreline in flooded conditions. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bright colored spinners fished along flooded shorelines are picking up some bass.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are receding and are out of flooding stages in Pool 15. Expect most smaller boat ramps to have debris on them. Presently the water is 12.5 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is near 82 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum– Good: Use an egg sinker and worm rig fished near shore in flooded conditions. Drum will use freshly washed in food in newly flooded habitats.

Water levels are high, but are receding; we are out of flood stages throughout the district. Boat ramps are getting back in working order. Water clarity is improving, but may be turbid. Some debris is floating in the channel. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.58 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Flood stage at Fairport is 14 feet. The docks are being reported as in at the Marquette St. ramp in Davenport. As of July 5th, the ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek were still closed. The Fairport Recreation Area has a dock in at the upper ramp. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some channel catfish are being caught in Sunset Marina on stink bait. Try above brush piles and snags in the back channels. Walleye – Fair: Reports of some walleyes being caught trolling between the mouth of the Rock River and Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.12 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Muscatine is 13.73 feet and is falling. Flood stage is 16 feet. As of July 5th, the Kilpeck Landing was still closed due to high water. Big Timber is closed due to high water. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.73 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Keithsburg is 13.27 feet and is falling. Flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro Landing is still closed due to high water, but may reopen by the weekend if the river continues to fall. The Ferry Landing is closed. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over the parking lot. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.13 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River level is 15.17 feet at Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. River level at Fort Madison is 527.93 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions.

River stages are still high and some boat ramps are still closed due to the high water. River stages have been falling. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. Main channel water temperature is around 82 degrees. Most fishing reports are coming from inland lakes and farm ponds. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Not a lot of angler activity because of the weather. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies in 6-7 feet in the flooded trees. Bluegill – Slow: Look for shadier bays on the south side with flooded trees and 6-8 feet of water.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is finally starting to drop; boating still not recommended.

Lake Belva Deer

Hot weather has cut down the number of anglers out on the lake down. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing has slowed some, but you can still find them working the surface early in the morning. Bluegill – Fair: Work the flooded trees in deeper water, especially over in the area near the beach. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fishing or slow trolling the area in front of the beach and towards the North boat ramp out in 10 to 15 feet of water is producing some nice crappies.

Lake Darling

Water temperature are in the low to mid 80’s. Water clarity isn’t bad at two feet with some green color to the water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the brush piles in shallow water in early morning before the bass move out in to deeper water for the day. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegill have moved out to 5 to 8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are wrapping up the spawning activities, but you should still be able to find them in the rocks. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fishing for crappies out in the middle of the lake is producing some fish.

Lost Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing has slowed with the hot weather; move to deeper water where the crappies are trying to escape the heat. Bluegill – Fair: Early morning and late evening are best. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching some decent bass on topwater baits early in the morning.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The water level on the Skunk is still just a little below bank full.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at 683.5 feet; normal summer pool is 683.3 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Best action is drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish steep rock banks for suspended fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the brush piles or drift the basin. Most fish are 7-9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush. Many fish are around 6-7 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has picked up over the past week.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Good. Channel Catfish– Good.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Kent Park Lake watershed ponds

The ponds behind the education center have been best. Largemouth Bass – Good: 12-15 inch fish are hitting about anything. These fish must be 15 inches to keep.

Lake Macbride

Only motors under 10hp may be used at no-wake speed. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish deeper brush or look for suspended fish off breaks. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or jig live bait. Most fish are in 7-13 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Some fish are still shallow while other fish have pulled off to deeper rock for the summer. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Look for schools roaming over deep water feeding on juvenile shad. Early and late in the day are best. Bluegill – Fair: Some are shallow in pockets while others have moved to deeper rock. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 5 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. White Bass – Fair: Fish windblown shores or look for schools in open water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: These are mixed in with the white bass. Mornings and evenings are best. Bluegill – Slow: Fish weed edges. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or shrimp. Walleye – Slow.

Rodgers Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

River levels are finally receding. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms in the backwaters. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or minnows around brush in the backwaters.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Des Moines River (Ottumwa to Farmington)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Target log jams and rocked shorelines. Watch for water levels to change with the recent rains.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the rocky shorelines and rubber worms around the deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait along the rocky shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers in areas with large rocks.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing deep structure with a jig and minnow. Some fish should still be shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers in areas along the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target deeper structure with rubber worms or jig-n-pig combos. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in deeper water structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers along the dam or around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Fish deeper structure with rubber worms or crawdad imitations as the day heats up. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler in areas around aquatic vegetation or near the fishing jetties. White Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jig and minnows in deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.11 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or large chubs around areas with rip rap. The rocks around the bridge at the Bridgeview area are a good spot this time of year. White Crappie – Fair: Use minnows around deeper structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Try also vertical jigging in the same areas . Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed down from earlier in the year. Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers around the fishing jetties or along the dam.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: The walleye bite has become tough since the shad spawn created abundant small forage. Target the upper end of the lake in shallow water, preferably by any vegetation. Cast or troll shallow diving shad imitating crank baits or troll whirligig rigs with night crawlers with little weight to fish 3-10 feet deep. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll and cast crankbaits, spoons or in-line spinners in the main lake. Look for schools of fish busting shad on the surface.

Hooper Area Pond

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers drifting and trolling jigs mid-lake are picking up some nice 10-12 inch crappies. Keep your baits in the top 6 feet of water.

Lake Ahquabi

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits in 4 to 8 feet of water in the evenings.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Rising waters are spreading fish out, but the hot weather will have white bass and hybrid striped bass active. Look for shad schools breaking the surface of the water and troll shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crank baits.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Fair: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower portion of the lake between the beach and dam. Channel Catfish – Good: Use night crawlers fished on the bottom or near the bottom (6 feet deep or less) under a bobber.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Good: White bass and hybrid striped bass are being caught at the pump station in the marina cove casting twister tails or shad imitating crank baits. All boat ramps are closed, so it is only accessible from shore.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Most ponds are recovering from the heavy rain fall from a week ago. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in their summer pattern in ponds. Concentrate on suspended fish and along weed lines during the summer months. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Fish shallow early and late and go deeper during the middle of the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try along weed edges and around structure.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few black crappie are being caught around the underwater rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm creek will offer good fishing this year. Bluegill should still be spawning and close to shore. Black Crappie – No Report: Black crappie in Farm Creek are quality size fish. Concentrate fishing the channel during the summer. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in the open water portion of the lake and close to the channel.

Lake Anita

Anglers report catching bluegills drifting. Find crappies around brush piles and suspended over the roadbeds. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper tree piles or troll twister tails to catch black crappie averaging 9 inches. Bluegill – Good: Drift small jigs tipped with crawler. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast to structure to catch bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish– Good: Use shrimp and bubble gum bait on the south and west shore. Fish in the 2 to 5 pound range were reported.

Orient Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch 18-20 inch channel catfish with cut bait or shrimp below the sediment structure where water is running into the lake and along the dam.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Target the spawning beds, underwater reefs and jetties to find spawning fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are done spawning and have moved into a summer pattern. Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality size fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies along the dam and around tree piles. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Find crappies and largemouth bass on deeper brush piles. Channel catfish have moved in around jetties and rocky shorelines. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait or liver close to rocky shorelines for catfish up to 10 pounds. Late afternoon bite is best. Largemouth Bass – Good: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Panfish have moved into their summer pattern. Target open water and deep structure. Catfishing has been good around the district. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock reefs. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 12 inches using finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Good: Catch walleye up to 18 inches using crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes of all sizes using minnows fished in 10-15 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with tube jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the low 80’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 28.89 ft. /68,800 cfs./81 degrees Fahrenheit. Missouri River water temperatures are up three degrees from last week and water levels are up 0.94 feet from last week. Anglers haven’t been out much on the Missouri River with the high water levels. Water levels are up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed and release of water from reservoirs. Anglers and boaters are advised to use caution going on the Missouri River.