Duesey Days Continues Today in Garner

“Pumpin Up Garner” is the theme for the 38th Annual Duesey Days celebration today. Garner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amber Jennings says Saturday morning activities begin bright and early.

The annual Duesey Days car show will be held on Saturday afternoon with a live broadcast by KIOW.

The band “Standing Hampton” will perform at the Garner Duesey Days on Saturday night from 8pm to midnight. Doors will open at 7pm and you must be 21 to enter. Identification is required for entry. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, go to Garneriachamber.com.