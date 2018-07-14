Despite Tariff Controversy, Pence Believes Iowa Farmers Will Win Out

Vice President Mike Pence says Iowa farmers “will start winning again” as President Trump pursues new global trade policies. Pence spoke Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

Pence sought to tamp down worries about an extended trade war with China and other key partners like Canada and Mexico.

The vice president told the crowd he had talked with Trump as he flew from Kansas City to Cedar Rapids yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. Pence then mentioned President Trump’s tweets on the topic of trade.

Pence spoke at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon, then headlined a private fundraiser for Congressman Rod Blum. Democrats criticized Blum and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who met Pence at the Cedar Rapids airport, for failing to press Pence to end the trade disputes now. Abby Finkenauer, the Democrat who’s challenging Blum, said the trade war “is devastating to Iowa families” and Blum should have hosted a meeting so Iowa farmers could take voice their concerns to Pence. Governor Reynolds issued a news release Wednesday night, saying she brought tariffs when she spoke to Pence and told him: “these tariffs will have real consequences in Iowa.” Reynolds also announced Wednesday night that she had a roundtable discussion early Thursday morning with farmers in Ayrshire to discuss the impact of tariffs on China. Fred Hubbell, the governor’s Democratic challenger, visited farms in Correctionville, Newton, Deep River and Riverside this week. Hubbell says “a huge chunk” of Iowa’s economy will be damaged by the trade war.