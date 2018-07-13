King Questions FBI Deputy Assistant Director Strzok on Alleged Derogatory Texts

Congressman Steve King releases the following video of his participation in the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Joint Hearing on “Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election: Testimony by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.” During his questioning, Congressman King grilled Peter Strzok over the bias he repeatedly displayed towards the President in numerous derogatory e-mails and texts written during 2016 and 2017.

At the conclusion of his questioning of the witness, Congressman King made an important suggestion to the Judiciary Committee chairman, Bob Goodlatte. King suggested that the Committee subpoena text messages that Mr. Strzok has not made public. King believes that Strzok, who has been allowed to determine for himself which of his text messages are relevant to the investigation, is sitting on work related e-mails that will reveal additional examples of pro-Clinton, anti-Trump bias expressed by a key FBI figure involved in both the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal and in the current Mueller investigation.