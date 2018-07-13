Hancock County to Close Part of 230th Street and Clarify R35 Detours

The Hancock County Road Department has announced that 230th Street will be closed between Oak and Palm Avenue. The closure will take place starting Monday, July 16th at 7am. It will continue until Thursday, July 26th at 4:30pm.

The nearly one mile long closure will be to replace a culvert under the road in Drainage District 6. The project is estimated to cost between $20,000 to $24,000. The road department will also clean the adjacent ditch which is a different project on the schedule.

There have been some issues with regards to the R35 construction detour. Shaun Hackman, Assistant to the County Engineer for Hancock County says the detours are paved and not gravel.