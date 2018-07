Area county courthouses have put into place, several procedures that will serve as guidelines for staff and personnel. The courthouse will review the procedures which will require the courthouse to close while a thorough review is conducted.

Hancock County will be exercising training along these lines. On July 17th from 8am until noon, the Hancock County Courthouse will close to go through the reviews with all offices and staff. The county regrets an inconvenience this will cause to all patrons.