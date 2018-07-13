Former Governor Robert Ray’s Funeral is Today

Iowans will gather in Des Moines to remember the life of former Gov. Robert D. Ray. A funeral will be held at First Christian Church at 1 p.m. Friday for the five-term governor.

On Thursday, Ray became the first person in 63 years to lie in state at the Capitol.

Ray died Sunday at age 89. He’s remembered for helping thousands of Vietnam War refugees relocate to the state and for defining Iowa’s GOP politics for years. He also served as mayor of Des Moines and president of his alma mater, Drake University.

A livestream of the funeral will be available at

http://live.drake.edu/