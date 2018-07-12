Winnebago Extension Turns 100 This Year

The Winnebago County Extension is celebrating 100 years of service to the people of Winnebago County. According to the Winnebago County Extension 4-H Coordinator Ashley Throne, the celebration will be marked with exhibitions at the upcoming Winnebago County Fair.

The extension started out in 1918 under Farm Bureau, but through the years became its’ own entity and began to branch out encompassing a vast array of services and programs. However, time has left its mark and going through items from the past has been an experience for Throne and others associated with the extension.

The exhibition will be part of the Winnebago County Fair that takes place from Thursday July 19th to Sunday the 22nd.