Lawn and Garden Pollinator Meeting Scheduled in Worth County

The Winnebago and Worth County Women, Land and Legacy Organization will host a Lawn, Garden and Pollinator Meeting on Thursday, August 2nd at the Worth County Fairgrounds at 300 13th Street North in Northwood. Featured speaker will be Dr. Adam Thom’s an Iowa State University Extension Turfgrass Management Specialist who will discuss how to properly maintain an attractive looking lawn. His talk will include lawn weed, insect and disease control as well as proper lawn fertilization. Dr. Thoms will be joined on the program by Mary Walk an Iowa State University Extension Master Gardner who will share her wealth of information and years of experience in vegetable and perennial flower gardening. The final presentation will be given by Conservationist, Josh Divan who will talk about pollinators.

The workshop is free and open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. Arrangements are being made to have a mobile trailer on hand for those that choose to ride around the Worth County Fairgrounds Walking Trail. The Worth County Cattlemen will be grilling a free beef barbeque meal courtesy of the Worth and Winnebago County Farm Bureau organizations. Pre-registration is not necessary and those wanting more information may call the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531, Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261 or the Worth County NRCS Office at 641-324-1819 Ext 3 or the Winnebago County NRCS Office at 641-584-2211 Ext 3.