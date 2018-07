Heritage Park of North Iowa is inviting the public to their newest event, the Friends of Heritage Park Day on Saturday, July 14th. The event will take place from 2pm to 7pm. Heritage Park Director Dawn Arispe said that this is a chance to see how people can find their place in the history of the park.

The event is no limited to a certain age group according to Arispe.

Those who would like more information should contact Arispe at (641) 596-0527.