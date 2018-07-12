Area Livestock Producers Eye Tariffs From the North

Area beef and pork producers are concerned about the latest round of tariffs that have been imposed. While most of the focus has been on China, especially when it comes to grains, there is another nation that has also gone about slapping higher tariffs on meats from the United States according to U. S. Meat Export Federation Trade Analyst Jessica Spreitzer.

Canada is currently the leading nation for exports of cooked and prepared beef products while maintaining a top five status for beef exports. This means that approximately one fifth of all beef products entering Canada will now be subject to this tariff.

Concerns over how this will affect the amount imported into Canada are foremost on the minds of area producers.