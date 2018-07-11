Sen. Joni Ernst Statement on President Trump’s Nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court

Following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) released the following statement:

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a highly-qualified, well-respected justice committed to the rule of law. He deserves a respectful and timely confirmation and I stand ready to offer advice and consent to Judge Kavanaugh as he moves through the confirmation process.

“With Iowa’s Senior Senator, Chuck Grassley, as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, we have a phenomenal leader overseeing the process to make sure it is smooth and done in a timely manner. Senator Grassley moved Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation through the process superbly, allowing plenty of time for both parties to participate and we did have a successful confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh deserves the same quick, yet comprehensive, process and I believe Senator Grassley will ensure the Supreme Court vacancy is filled in a way that respects the rule of law, as well as the individual being put forth for confirmation.

“I look forward to the next several months, where the Senate will have the opportunity to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”