Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm with an open forum. The council will hear from Rod Hansen concerning HTC updates. The council will also hear from citizens of Buffalo Center and the employees of the city.

The council will then hear reports from various departments and committees. The police may discuss door service and the need for leashes for pets. The Pool Committee will discus the wading pool project and its progress. The sewer department is scheduled to discuss an ordinance on the usage of sump pumps. The street department is scheduled to update the council on the city storm sewers and give an update on asphalt seal coat bids.