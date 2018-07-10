Public Meetings Begin This Week for EMS Funding

For more than a decade EMS leaders across the state, including Wright County, have been discussing the need for EMS System improvements. Ambulance services have seen declining volunteerism, decreased reimbursements and increased operational costs while at the same time attempting to provide residents and visitors with efficient and effective service.

In 2017, the Wright County Board of Supervisors declared EMS an essential service in Wright County and resolved to exercise the necessary power and functions appropriate to preserve the health, safety and welfare of Wright County residents and provide for an effective and efficient Wright County EMS System.

The Board of Supervisors directed the formation of the Wright County EMS System Advisory Council and tasked this group to provide guidance, research and direction for the formation of a county-wide system.

In May, the Advisory Council presented their proposal to the Board of Supervisors and the Board voted to hold a special election on August 7th asking Wright County residents for their approval of a special property tax for funding EMS.

The Advisory Council has scheduled public meetings to share with the public how the current system operates and how the approved funding will help improve response to emergencies across the county.

Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below:

• Monday, July 9th – Clarion Public Library

• Tuesday, July 17th – Eagle Grove Public Library

• Thursday, July 19th – Belmond City Hall

• Tuesday, July 24th – Dows Community Room