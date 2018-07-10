Larry J. Schisel, 84, of Garner died Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 13th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 P.M. followed by a rosary. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com