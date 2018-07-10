Area Farm Service Agencies Need Updated Planting Information

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director David Stromer in Hancock County announced that updates need to be made to area farms that suffered flood damage and have replanted. The process is simple according to Stromer.

Producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits. The new crop must be reported to maintain accuracy.

There are exceptions apply to the acreage reporting dates. If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, or it is replanted to a different crop due to hail or drown out, then Stromer says, the reporting window is narrow.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Hancock County FSA office at 641-923-3666 ext. 2.