Robert Dale Scott of Klemme was born on February 26, 1928 in a Stilson, Iowa home, to Dale and Gladys (Brickey) Scott. He died on May 8, 2018.

He attended Mason City Schools until 3rd grade, then moved to the family farm because Grandma Minnie passed away and TJ needed help. He then attended Corwith Pubic School. He was center on his basketball team that won the conference championship. He was baptized and confirmed in the Stilson EUB Church. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in July 1946, and spent two years in Hawaii, where he met his future bride, Esther Shirley Meehan.

He returned to Iowa in July, 1949 to marry his sweetheart on September 14th in the Little Brown Church. He attended Commercial Extension telegraphy school in Omaha. In May 1950 they moved to Salt Lake City Utah to work on the DRGW Railroad. In 1952 they moved back to Iowa, hiring out to the Rock Island Railroad as a depot agent. They moved many times, arriving in Klemme in 1961, and retiring in 1981 after heart trouble. They then spent winters in Weslaco TX, doing mission work in Nuevo Progresso, Mexico, continuing the work of Mabel and Elizabeth Claire including funding scholarships for education. They often made three trips a week across the Mexican border, carrying food, clothing, furniture, and building materials, and built over fifty 12’X20′ homes. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Klemme. They were blessed with 4 children over 16 years, Robert David, Gregory Bruce, Debra Jean (Anderson), and Lori Jane (Lawrence), all graduates of Klemme Community School. They are the proud grandparents of Andy, Zach, Luke, Mike, and Brian, and the great-grandparents of Hadley, Ethan, Toby, Atticus, and Ruby.

He is survived by his wife Esther of Klemme, IA, and by all his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Price, and brother Kenneth. He enjoyed family fishing trips, playing golf, playing 500, gardening, camping, both the worship and social aspects of church, watching all and playing many sports, square dance, and family vacations all over north America. Extended family vacations, teasing, joking, and visiting with friends were his greatest joys.

