Janis K. Johnson, 69, of Forest City died Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, July 11th at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, rural Joice, with Rev. Kevin Olson officiating. Burial will be 10 A.M., Saturday, July 14th at Spring Branch Cemetery near Hoskins, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home of Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

Janis K. Johnson, the daughter of Orville and Lois (Carson) Colby was born December 4, 1948 in Mason City. She was baptized on April 17, 1949 and confirmed on May 25, 1963 at Grace EUB Church in Mason City. Janis graduated from Mason City High School on June 6, 1967, and from NIACC Nursing program on June 6, 1969 with an RN degree. Following her graduation, she worked at Mercy Hospital in Mason City in the pediatric unit. On September 11, 1976, Janis was married to Robert L. Johnson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mason City. They resided on a farm near Hoskins, NE and were members of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jan enjoyed working on the farm with Bob, sewing and quilting. In 1998, they moved into Norfolk. After Robert’s death in 2009, she moved to Forest City. She enjoyed designing greeting cards for friends. Janis attended Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in rural Joice.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Joyce (Noel) Holtan of Forest City; brothers, Ron (Judy) Colby of Bellevue, NE and Ric (Pat) Colby of Mason City; sisters-in-law, Deloris Johnson of Hoskins, NE, Betty Carstens of Sheridan, WY, Ruth (Duane) Hupp of Florence, CO and Elsie (Leon) Fahringer of Sun City, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert Johnson.