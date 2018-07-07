Survey Says It’s Hiring Time in North Iowa

A survey of 22 of the state’s largest employers indicates most of them should be growing between now and the end of the year. Georgia Van Gundy is executive director of the Iowa Business Council (IBC), which released its second quarter Economic Outlook Survey Thursday.

The positive economic outlook is tempered by a familiar concern amongst the state’s top employers. Eight-four-percent of I-B-C members cite “attracting, developing and retaining a quality workforce” as their primary business challenge. Van Gundy says the organization is launching an initiative, called Vision to Vitality, in hopes of addressing those workforce needs.

The first Vision to Vitality forum is scheduled for July 17 in Boone.

Two more Vision to Vitality forums are scheduled for September 11 in Muscatine and October 9 in Le Mars. In addition to the expectation of adding employees, the new IBC survey shows 90-percent of the members anticipate higher sales and 63-percent project an increase in capital spending in the next six months.