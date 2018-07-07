NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Time to Count Your…Turkeys

Hunters can help the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with its annual population estimates by reporting all the turkeys seen in July and August.

The DNR has mailed survey cards to select turkey hunters who are asked to provide the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male (males have beards on their breast), and whether there are young poults (baby turkeys).

There is a link to an online survey and survey card at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey-Hunting for those who did not receive a card.

Annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of the species management plans, which includes providing hunting opportunities. Hunter participation is appreciated.