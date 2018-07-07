Flood Events May Become Larger in Scale Say Experts

The head of the Iowa Flood Center says “for the time being” the flood threat has subsided in Iowa.

That’s hydrologist Witold Krajewski. He’s director of the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa. Krajewski says the peak flood season in Iowa is typically in May, June and early July — and the data shows flooding is becoming a “common” occurrence.

He recommends that city and county officials pour over the flood prediction maps his center has developed for Iowa and make plans for responding to flood levels that haven’t yet been seen in Iowa.