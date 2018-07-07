Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Walleye and Channel Catfish are Good

While the Fourth of July does fall in the middle of the week, anglers will still take the day to hit area lakes in combination with family picnics. Here is a report from around the state on the best and worst fishing conditions on lakes and rivers.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water levels are 15 inches over the crest of the spillway. Water clarity is around 2 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Try Town Bay, Ice House Point, and the North Shore. Use a small hair or tube jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water. Target deeper fish this time of year on the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point, and the East Basin. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches fished under a bobber in the shoreline along Ice House Point. Boat anglers have had some luck on the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Black Crappie – Slow: A few have been picked up from Ice House Point, the floating dock, the stone piers and the inlet bridge. Catch fish up to 11 inches with crawlers and leeches fished under a bobber. Look for post-spawn crappie out deeper. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. Many anglers have found good bass action at the Ice House Point, the east shoreline,and the lake side of the inlet bridge. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Muskellunge – Fair: There is a 40 inch minimum length limit on musky at Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay. Look for fish along rocky shorelines this time of year.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a jig in 10-20 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fish along the vegetation to find perch. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Muskellunge – Fair: There is a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky on Brushy Creek Lake.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are doing well trolling crank baits or drifting crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in about 8 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with crawler along the dam and off the jetties. Most fish are 6-7 inches.

Yellow Smoke Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig fished under a bobber with a minnow or piece of crawler around structure in 5-10 feet of water. Yellow Smoke is known for its big bluegill consistently reaching 9 inches or more.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are in the low 70’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll with tube jig or a small minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 4 feet of water.

Clear Lake

Clear Lake is 7 inches above crest. Surface water temperature is 74 degrees. Walleye – Good: Try a slip bobber and leeches or crawlers fished near the edge of vegetation in 3 to 6 feet of water. Yellow Bass – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler at the edge of vegetation. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting baits fished on the rock reefs and off the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a spinner or topwater bait in the open spots in the vegetation. Muskellunge – Fair.

Crystal Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting spinners and plastic baits. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs in the dredge cut.

Lake Smith

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on plastic baits. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are on the rise with poor visibility. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Watercraft activities are not recommended.

Walleye – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a crawler, minnow or twister tail. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch catfish in the impoundments with dead chubs or chicken liver fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a variety of jigs or spinners near brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie are keying into shallow rocky shorelines. Use small jigs tipped with twister tail or minnow.

Decorah District Streams

Yellow wild parsnip is blooming. Wear long sleeved clothing when walking through it to prevent skin contact. Flows are up and most streams are muddy after rains on 6/26.

Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily plans. Brook Trout – Fair: A variety of aquatic and terrestrial insects, like ants and beetles, are more numerous. Use care not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Fair: Hendrickson, caddis, and cranefly hatches occurring. Crickets are common along streams now. Use hendrickson, gnat or beadhead nymph patterns. Pale yellow, black, brown, and grey colors work best. Try using terrestrial patterns for crickets and ants. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk on a hook under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank. A variety of small spinnerbaits also work.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained green with vegetation around the boat dock. Limited visibility. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Anglers are finding large numbers of small fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits and soft plastics along edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Good: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer has about 1 feet visibility. Water is stained a brown color. Fish activity is variable. Bluegill – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water along vegetated edges. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use buzz or spinner baits in shallow bays and along weed edges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity poor. Water levels are rising. Watercraft activities are not recommended. Walleye – No Report: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising with poor visibility. Watercraft activities are not recommended. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for more information. Walleye – No Report: Cast bright colored jigs and twister tails near undercut banks and log jams. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Use spinners around tributaries. Light colored jigs and crankbaits work best.

Volga Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Find fish near submersed structure or in open water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish shallow in early morning or late night. Use worm, chicken liver, or cut bait fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm along shallow rocky areas. Common Carp – Good: Fish the shallow bays at night using bright lights and bows.

As of 6/26, rain over saturated ground is causing area water bodies to rise and turn muddy. Clearing by the weekend, but high humidity could pop-up more showers. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs over weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Vegetation has become abundant around lake edges, so adjust strategies to fish over or through plants. Largemouth Bass – Size has been good. Bluegill – Good. Channel Catfish – Good:

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River is running at 16,900 CFS as of June 28 in Waterloo or about 4 times above median flow. These flows are creating difficult conditions for smallmouth bass and walleye, but channel catfish action has been good at times. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair.

George Wyth Lake

George Wyth Park is subject to closure during Cedar River flood events. The ramp and lake access are open as of June 28. Bluegill – Fair: Small fish with good catch rates. Black Crappie – Fair: Small fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams go up fast and fall more quickly than rivers following rain events. Watch weather reports as you plan your trout fishing trips. Brown trout fishing can be excellent in slightly high and turbid water conditions. Trout stocking has continued mostly as planned during the week of June 25 – 29. Brown Trout – Fair. Brook Trout – Good. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River at Manchester is flowing at about 475 CFS as of June 28 or about twice median flow for this time of year. These high water conditions are creating difficult conditions for fishin, but the Maquoketa is starting to clear and is fishable at current levels. With limited rainfall during the next few days, it is expected that the Maquoketa River could provide good fishing during the upcoming weekend and 4th of July holiday. Watch the rainfall and river levels. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Plainfield

Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

South Prairie Lake

Vegetation has become abundant; adjust strategies accordingly, including topwater baits and “weedless” baits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater baits. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River at Independence has a flow of about 3800 CFS as of June 28; this water discharge rate is about 5 times above median levels for this time of year. Fishing has been limited. Northern Pike – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Weather continues to impact fishing success and opportunities in east-central Iowa with heavy rainfall causing high water conditions on all area rivers. Summer fishing opportunities including channel catfish and largemouth bass are available where conditions are fit. Trout streams are providing excellent fishing in between storm events. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is up 4 feet from last week at 14.7 feet. Levels are predicted to gradually fall to 12 feet by late next week. Water temperature is near 76° degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to high water. The Lansing Village Creek ramp and parking lot construction is expected to start July 30 and the ramp will be closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleye are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding in the vegetation along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville jumped 5 feet from last week to 624.2 feet. The River is cresting and a slow fall is predicted. Water temperature is 76 degrees at the Lock 9. Walleye– Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleyes are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding in the vegetation along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a crawler fished on the bottom in current eddies. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is cresting at around 15 feet this week. A slow fall is expected over the next week. Water temperature is 71 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – Fair: Fishing has been tough with high water. Some walleyes are being picked up bottom bouncing crawlers on side channel and bottom structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow: Try a lightweight jig tipped with minnow fished on the bottom along main channel edges and wing dams. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern are feeding along main channel borders. Cast spinners or a minnow along edges of debris piles. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use a large shiner or sunfish in deeper. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting along the vegetation in backwater lakes and areas protected from the current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in the current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill will move out of the heavy floodwaters current. Look for them in the lilly pads in protected backwater lakes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Upper Mississippi River is cresting this week with gradual fall predicted. Most ramps are currently under water. Water temperature is in the mid 70’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will rise to minor and moderate flood stages by this weekend. Presently levels are 16.3 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 18.2 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is turbid. The channel water temperature is around 75 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: In flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are being reported out of nearly every section of Pool 12. Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads are in the midst of their spawning period and often the bite temporarily slows for a bit. Anglers are mostly using green sunfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Pool 13 will experience minor flooding as water will crest by this weekend. Water level presently is 18.2 feet. Many smaller boat ramps are flooded. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. The water is turbid. The channel water temperature is around 75 degrees.Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use live chubs, green sunfish or bullheads in deep holes or above large brush piles. The flathead spawning period is underway.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will crest by this weekend; expect minor to moderate flooding. Presently levels are near 16.5 feet near Fulton, 18.2 feet at Camanche and 11.4 feet at LeClaire. The water temperature is around 76 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Channel Catfish – Good: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Find fish near the shoreline in flooded conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels should crest by Monday. Expect smaller boat ramps to be flooded. Presently the water is 17 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is near 76 degrees. Channel Catfish – No Report: Especially in flooding conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Use an egg sinker and worm rig and fish near shore in flooded conditions. Drum will use freshly washed in food in newly flooded habitats.

Expect water to crest this weekend at various flood stages throughout the district. Many boat ramps will be out of operation. Water clarity is generally turbid. Lots of debris is floating in the channel. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 15.20 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is forecast to reach 16.9 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. River level at Fairport is 15.04 feet and flood stage is 14 feet. Water level is at the top of the Marquette Stree boat ramp and is starting to get into the parking lot. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. The lower ramp and portion of the parking lot is underwater at the Fairport Recreational Area. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 14.68 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 16.7 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage at Muscatine is 16.2 feet and flood stage is 16 feet. Kilpeck Landing is closed due to high water. Big Timber is closed due to high water. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 16.01 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is forecast to reach 18.3 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage at Keithsburg is 14.99 feet and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro Landing is closed due to high water. The Ferry Landing is closed. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over the parking lot. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 11.59 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 13.4 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 16.36 feet and flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions.

River stages are on the rise due to recent heavy rains. River stages are at or above flood stage. Current forecasts have river levels rising through the weekend. Some boat ramps are underwater due to the high water conditions. Main channel water temperature is around 75 degrees. We have not received much for fishing reports due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try down along the face of the dam. Bluegill – Fair: Work the 6 to 7 feet of water in the flooded timber.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

River levels dropped a few inches earlier in the week, but are headed back up. Less than a foot below flood stage at Wapello.

Lake Belva Deer

All the rains last week clouded the water; water clarity is about 3 feet. For most lakes that’s not bad, but for Belva Deer that’s muddy. Largemouth Bass – Good: Work the shallow flooded timber in the early morning and late evenings. During the day, hit the deeper mounds at the upper end of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Work the flooded trees in deeper water, especially over in the area near the beach. Channel Catfish – Fair: The face of the dam is a good place to start. Try also around the mounds at the upper end of the lake.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is in the mid 80’s this week. Water clarity is not bad (about 30 inches); last week’s multiple downpours made it a bit muddy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Early morning. Work the brush piles in shallow water in early morning before the bass move out in to deeper water for the day. Bluegill – Fair: You can still find pockets of bluegills in shallow water, especially around the flooded trees. Channel Catfish – Good: Work the rip rap around the island and down at the dam to find some nice catfish.

Lost Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are picking up crappies later in the day around the fishing piers, especially those on the north side of the lake. Bluegill – Good: Try the deeper water around the north side of the lake.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Water levels is just under bank full. Boating is not advised.

For more information on the above lakes, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up this spring.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at normal summer pool of 683.3 feet. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. The water is very dirty. Channel Catfish – Fair: Best action is drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish steep rock banks for suspended fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the brush piles or drift the basin. Most fish are 7-9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush. Many fish are around 6-7 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has picked up over the past week.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

The weeds are thick around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a frog over the weeds or fish the outside weed line. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Good: Fish the weed line or offshore for suspended crappies. Most fish are around 8 inches. Some bigger fish are being caught out deeper. Channel Catfish – Good.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the 70’s. The fish cleaning station at the primitive campground and main ramp are both open. Only motors under 10hp may be used at no-wake speed. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish deeper brush or look for suspended fish off breaks. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits or jig live bait. Most fish are in 7-14 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some fish are still shallow while other fish have pulled off to deeper rock for the summer. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for schools roaming deep water feeding on juvenile shad. Early and late in the day are best. Bluegill – Fair: Some are shallow in pockets while others have moved to deeper rock. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Mornings are best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best. Yellow Bass – Good: Cast jigs, spinners or live bait. Most fish are about 8-9 inches.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 5 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. White Bass – Good: Fish windblown shores or look for schools in open water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: These are mixed in with the white bass. Mornings and evenings are best. Bluegill – Fair: Fish weed edges. Channel Catfish – Slow.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Des Moines River (Ottumwa to Farmington)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Target log jams and rocked areas; channel catfish are spawning. Watch for water levels to change with the recent rains.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the rocky shorelines and rubber worms around the deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait along the rocky shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers in areas with large rocks.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing deep structure with a jig and minnow. Some fish should still be shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers in areas along the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Target deeper structure with rubber worms or jig n pig combos. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in deeper water structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and aquatic vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or night crawlers along the dam or around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Good: Use night crawlers around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around the cedar tree piles. Fish deeper structure with rubber worms or crawdad imitations as temperatures warm. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler in areas around aquatic vegetation or near the fishing jetties. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows or jig and minnows in deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.45 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or large chubs around areas with rip rap. The rocks around the bridge at the Bridgeview area are a good spot this time of year. White Crappie – Good: Use minnows around deeper structure. Some fish can still be caught shallow around the docks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Try also using jig and minnow combos along the shoreline. Walleye – Good: Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and aquatic vegetation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers around the fishing jetties or along the dam.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes throughout the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Troll spinner rigs with crawlers in the areas out from the beach, marina, West Boat Ramp, Ensign Shelter and the west shoreline south of the 100th Street Boat Ramp. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll and cast crankbaits in the main lake. Look for schools of fish busting shad on the surface.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: As the crappie spawn bite is coming to an end, the hot weather is causing the white bass bite to pick up. Troll shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crankbaits.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Fair: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower portion of the lake between the beach and dam. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are being caught shallow and drifting with night crawlers. The larger fish are 7.5 to 8 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Use night crawlers fished on the bottom or near the bottom (6 feet deep or less) under a bobber.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Good: White bass and hybrid striped bass are being caught below the Big Creek spillway. This should continue as long as higher flows keep coming out of Big Creek.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Most ponds are recovering from the heavy rain fall from a week ago. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in their summer pattern in ponds. Concentrate on suspended fish and along weed lines during the summer months. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Fish shallow early and late and go deeper during the middle of the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try along weed edges and around structure.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few black crappie are being caught around the underwater rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm creek will offer good fishing this year. Bluegill should still be spawning and close to shore. Black Crappie – No Report: Black crappie in Farm Creek are quality size fish. Concentrate fishing the channel during the summer months. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in the open water portion of the lake and close to the channel.

Lake Anita

Anglers report catching bluegills drifting. Find crappies around brush piles and suspended over the roadbeds. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper tree piles or troll twister tails to catch black crappie averaging 9 inches. Bluegill – Good: Drift small jigs tipped with crawler. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast to structure to catch bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shrimp and bubble gum bait on the south and west shore. Fish in the 2 to 5 pound range were reported.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappie around underwater reefs and tree piles. Fish will average 10 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill around tree piles in the lake. Cast small jigs for fish averaging 8 inches.

Orient Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch 18-20 inch channel catfish with cut bait or shrimp below the sediment structure where water is running into the lake.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Target the spawning beds, underwater reefs and jetties to find spawning fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are done spawning and have moved into a summer pattern. Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality size fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies along the dam and around tree piles. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Find crappies and largemouth bass on deeper brush piles. Channel catfish have moved in around jetties and rocky shorelines. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait or liver close to rocky shorelines for catfish up to 10 pounds. Late afternoon bite is best. Largemouth Bass – Good: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Panfish have moved into their summer pattern. Target open water and deep structure. Catfish are close to rocky shorelines. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs or night crawlers fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished along the fish mounds.

Little River Watershed Lake

Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow or leech

fished along the weed lines, especially in the morning or evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock reefs. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished in 10-15 feet of water along cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with night crawlers fished along main lake points or the silt dam.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 17 inches with minnows fished along the roadbed or along the dam in the early morning or late in the evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 12 inches using finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7 inches with night crawlers fished along the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes of all sizes using using minnows fished along the roadbed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 11 inches with worms fished near mainlake points

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlineswith fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 31.67 ft. /90,400 cfs./71 degrees Fahrenheit. Missouri River water temperatues are down one degree from last week and water levels are up 5.80 feet from last week. Anglers haven’t been out with the high water levels. Water levels are up due to recent rains on the Missouri River along the Iowa border. Many parking lots and boat ramps are flooded. Anglers and boaters are advised to use caution going on the Missouri River.