Wright County Moves Forward With Ambulatory Essential Service

To try and combat the growing problem in Wright County for staffing paramedics and EMT personnel, the Wright County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with a proposed property tax levy of 67.8 cents. The money would go to paying for staff within the county and putting a lesser emphasis on volunteer staff. This comes at a time when manufacturing expansion is coming to Eagle Grove and volunteer paramedics and EMT’s are becoming difficult to find.

Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians are not currently funded by the county government. This has forced counties like Wright to search for volunteers, but those numbers are dwindling. The levy would now make those paid positions while also paying for training and equipment.

The board has set August 7th as the date for a special election for Wright County voters to decide whether to approve the levy or reject it.