Jurors Convict Fort Dodge Man of 2nd Degree Murder

A Webster County jury has convicted a Fort Dodge man in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Jurors Tuesday convicted 28-year-old Levi Gibbs III of second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Shane Wessels, of Fort Dodge. Gibbs had been charged with first-degree murder but jurors opted for the lesser charge. Gibbs was convicted of shooting Wessels on a street corner on Sept. 3, 2017.

Both sides agreed Gibbs shot Wessels, but the defense argued Gibbs did so amid a fight in which his sister was injured. Sentencing was set for July 27.